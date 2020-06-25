e-paper
Home / TV / TV actor Shardool Kunal Pandit, battling depression, returns to Indore due to financial woes: ‘I have no option left’

TV actor Shardool Kunal Pandit, battling depression, returns to Indore due to financial woes: ‘I have no option left’

Television actor Shardool Kunal Pandit was forced to go back to his hometown, Indore, as he is unable to sustain himself in Mumbai. He has been out of work for months due to poor health.

tv Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shardool Kunal Pandit said that rejections, lack of work and illness pushed him into depression.
Television actor Shardool Kunal Pandit, who has acted in shows such as Bandini, Godh Bharaai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and Kuldeepak, has returned to his home town Indore after falling on tough times. He said that though he did not want to leave Mumbai, he was unable to manage his expenses.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shardool said that he has been out of work for eight months due to health problems. “I have been unwell for almost a year with three relapses of jaundice. I had to let go of the reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, because of that. I was offered a web series before the lockdown, but I have no clue what’s happening on that front. I was already facing a financial crunch, and my savings, too, dried up during these three months,” he said.

Professional setbacks and ill health took a toll on Shardool mentally. “I slipped into depression following a string of rejections, failures, prolonged health woes and friends alienating me. I consulted a therapist last November and surrounded myself with friends like Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava, who stood by me. I also took to painting, meditation and writing,” he said, adding that he is still recovering.

Shardool said that he is unable to sustain himself in an expensive city like Mumbai and has no choice but to go back to his home town. “I don’t want to leave, but I have no option left. Whether I am working or not, I have to pay the rent and meet other expenses. Even if I bag a project tomorrow, the payment will start rolling only after three months as per the industry norm. The waiting period for a TV artist is back-breaking, as your expenses don’t stop,” he said.

Television shoots are slowly resuming after a green signal from the Maharashtra government. All shoots were put on hold since mid-March, on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The industry has suffered losses of crores, with many actors being rendered jobless.

