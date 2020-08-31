Ruslaan Mumtaz didn’t get support from mom for film debut: ‘I wanted to become famous, she wanted me to get a regular job’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:07 IST

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, son of yesteryear’s actor Anjana Mumtaz, has said that he didn’t get her support when he was trying to debut in Bollywood. Ruslaan entered the film industry in 2007 with the film MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. He was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi.

Ruslaan confessed his mother was aware of his reasons to join films and was against the idea. He told ETimes in an interview, “She has been closely associated with this industry and she knew that it is not easy to make your space here. Many people, including me, joined the industry for the glamour part of it. I wanted to become an actor but I did not have the right reasons. I did not become an actor because I loved acting. I became an actor because I wanted to become famous. And she saw that and she did not want me to pursue this career for popularity.”

He added, “She discouraged me and wanted me to get a regular job that wouldn’t affect my life so much. This profession affects our personal life very much.”

On being asked about his views on nepotism, he said, “As far as the star kids are concerned, that association value will always be there. People know their parents. No matter how much people crib about star kids being launched and nepotism in Bollywood, kids of superstars will always interest them more than any other newbie getting launched. It is easy to sit at home and complain about this when the theatres are closed now. Once the theatres open, these very people will go and watch the first star-kid film that releases and make it a success.”

Ruslaan and wife Nirali Mehta welcomed a baby boy on March 26 this year. He shared a picture of the little one on Instagram to cheer up his fans amid coronavirus pandemic. “26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby’s pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day,” he wrote.

