Sab Kushal Mangal trailer: Akshaye Khanna’s wig outshines newcomers Riva Kishan, Priyaank Sharma

Sab Kushal Mangal trailer: Akshaye Khanna’s smashing new wig outshines newcomers Riva Kishan, daughter of Ravi Kishan, and Priyaank Sharma, son of Padmini Kohlapure.

bollywood Updated: Dec 03, 2019 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshaye Khanna in a still from the Sab Kushal Mangal trailer.
The first trailer of Sab Kushal Mangal, a new small town comedy featuring debutantes Priyaank Sharma, the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, and Riva Kishan, daughter of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, has been released online on Tuesday.

Seemingly a ‘three-way’ love story about a young woman, a TV anchor, and a local big shot, the film’s trailer is replete with double entendres, slapstick humour and odd moments like one in which the main character misidentifies an Americano as Americana.

 

But the highlight of the trailer isn’t the newcomers, who are given nothing more to do than to prance about and deliver awkward lines awkwardly, but Akshaye Khanna’s smashing new wig. After signing onto the film, which he also co-produced, Akshay said in a statement, "I really liked the story and the character. Also, the fact that the comedy is never forced, it is situational.”

The actor has been slowly making a comeback, after several years spent under the radar. After a sabbatical of four years, Khanna returned with an antagonistic turn in Dishoom, and followed it up with films such as Mom, Ittefaq, The Accidental Prime Minister and Section 375.

Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, Sab Kushal Mangal is presented by Nitin Manmohan’s One Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, is being produced by Prachi Nitin Manmohan.

