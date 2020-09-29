Sachin Pilgaonkar on daughter Shriya’s name being dragged into nepotism debate: I won’t lie and say I don’t get pissed off, I am a human being

bollywood

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 12:09 IST

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and wife Supriya have been popular actors for decades now, and their daughter Shriya too followed in their footsteps with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan (2017). As the nepotism debate rages on, we ask Pilgaonkar if he feels irritated or gets upset when his daughter’s name is dragged into the debate too.

He confesses, “All these things are very natural to happen, and we do get irritated by a few things here and there. Fortunately, all of us are together, and start pacifying one another, whoever has lost their cool! Others are there to put a hand on the shoulder. But I will never lie to you by saying I don’t get pissed off. I am a human being, I am not a saint yaar, I have a heart.”

As for the part where parents give advice to their children so they are prepared beforehand, Pilgaonkar says it’s the exact opposite in their case. “Advice is given to me, by her. In today’s age, you cannot keep on teaching them how to do, what to do. Children have their own life and methods, one must not interfere in that. She is our daughter, but if I felt she was not good in this field as an actor, we would have told her point blank. We wouldn’t have kept quiet or keep praising her just because she is our daughter, we are not those kind of people. But fortunately, even we are appreciating what she is doing. There is no reason for us to advise her,” says Pilgaonkar.

He wants that Shriya, who also starred in the web show Mirzapur, should learn from her own mistakes. “If at all she commits any. Bachha girega nahi toh chalega kaise? We love her, any parent would love their child. But we are also produ of her, and I don’t like it when people say ‘aapki beti toh 10 beton ke jaisi hai’. I reply ‘usko beti hi rehne do bhai, don’t make beta and all of that, don’t disrespect her being a girl child’.”