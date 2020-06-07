e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sachin Tendulkar lauds Saiyami Kher’s act in Choked, she says ‘This feels like a Khel Ratna and Oscar put together’

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Saiyami Kher’s act in Choked, she says ‘This feels like a Khel Ratna and Oscar put together’

Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew play lead roles in Anurag Kashyap’s latest, Choked, a Netflix original.

bollywood Updated: Jun 07, 2020 10:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Saiyami Kher plays the main lead in Anurag Kashyap’s latest film, Choked.
Saiyami Kher plays the main lead in Anurag Kashyap’s latest film, Choked.
         

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher is receiving rave reviews for her latest film Choked and her performance in the Netflix original. The latest to shower praises on her is none other than legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin shared a picture of Saiyami batting in a field, dressed in a T-shirt and track pants, and wrote on Instagram, “A friend who can’t just act but also bat! Loved your performance @saiyami. #Choked.” Reposting the image on her Instagram stories, Saiyami wrote, “Thank you so much @sachintendulkar This feels like a Khel Ratna and Oscar put together!”

Hindustantimes

Recently, Anurag had revealed that the script of Choked was brought to him by his girlfriend Shubhra Shetty, back in 2015. “She (Shubhra) was the one who brought the script to me and this was around 2015. She didn’t see a lot of my films because she says that she gets disturbed by them. And she said if you made this movie, I will watch it. So, I made this film. It was like a thank you. She has watched it now and she is very happy with it,” he said in a recent interview.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor on getting rape threats for controversial scene in web series: ‘It means sex is bad but rape is okay’

About casting Saiyami for Choked, Anurag had shared a note ahead of the film’s release last week. “Casting the role of Sarita was a big challenge for me. The main character of the film, Sarita, is a young housewife and mother who aspires for more than what her current basic life can provide. And her need for money alters the trajectory of her life and that of her family,” he wrote.

Hindustan Times’ review for the film said, “Having confined not just his actors but also himself inside a cramped apartment, Kashyap displays an unusually restrained visual approach. In a lot of the film’s early bits, cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca’s camera seems to have been inspired by David Fincher’s sleek work in Panic Room — gliding across kitchen counters, and asserting an omnipotence over the action. Choked doesn’t have the slapdash appearance of a lot of Kashyap’s earlier work; instead it feels positively meticulous in its structure. The importance of music, however, is just as pronounced here as it has ever been in any film that the director has made. Karsh Kale’s jazzy, percussion-driven score is sublime.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India China Ladakh stand-off talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level
India China Ladakh stand-off talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 246,628, death toll at 6,929
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 246,628, death toll at 6,929
LIVE: India records 9,971 Covid-19 cases, 287 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: India records 9,971 Covid-19 cases, 287 deaths in last 24 hours
After complaints of foul smell, Mumbai fire department says no gas leakage
After complaints of foul smell, Mumbai fire department says no gas leakage
Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen from June 8: List of dos and don’ts
Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen from June 8: List of dos and don’ts
‘Highly demoralizing’: DMA on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  
‘Highly demoralizing’: DMA on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  
Home minister Amit Shah to hold virtual rally in Bihar today
Home minister Amit Shah to hold virtual rally in Bihar today
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In