e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sadak 2 in legal trouble, Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt accused of hurting religious sentiments

Sadak 2 in legal trouble, Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt accused of hurting religious sentiments

The image of Mt Kailash on Sadak 2 poster hasn’t gone down well with the complainant who has accused Alia Bhatt, Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt of hurting religious sentiments.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 10:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarpur
Sadak 2 poster features Mount Kailash.
Sadak 2 poster features Mount Kailash.
         

A complaint was filed before a court here on Thursday against film makers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, besides actress Alia Bhatt, who have been accused of “hurting Hindu sentiments” through a poster of their upcoming venture Sadak 2.

The complaint was lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur locality of the town, through his advocate Sonu Kumar.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar, fixed July 08 as the next date of hearing in the case, lodged under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The complainant has taken exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of the movie, which is said to be a sequel of 1990s blockbuster Sadak.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the movie also marks the return of elder brother Mahesh as director after a hiatus of more than two decades. Besides the director’s daughter Alia, the movie also stars his offspring from a previous marriage Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, both of whom had played the lead pair in the 1991 release.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit mourns ‘friend and guru’ Saroj Khan: ‘Grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance’

The poster of the film was released during a press conference on Tuesday. Alia had read out a note which had Mahesh’s reason about featuring Mount Kailash on the poster. “Mount Kailash, the ageless mountain, has the footprints of gods and sages. It is the abode of god of all gods, Lord Shiva. So do we really need anything else? Or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found its shelter in Kailash. This is a place where all search ends. Sadak two is a road to love. This sequel to Sadak will take you on the mother of all love pilgrimages,” she said.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi in Ladakh, to take stock of situation after Galwan Valley face-off with China
PM Modi in Ladakh, to take stock of situation after Galwan Valley face-off with China
India races to release first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15
India races to release first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15
PM Modi lands in Leh, accompanied by CDS Bipin Rawat and Army chief
PM Modi lands in Leh, accompanied by CDS Bipin Rawat and Army chief
Vikas Dubey: Man behind Kanpur firing wanted for 60 cases of murder, robbery
Vikas Dubey: Man behind Kanpur firing wanted for 60 cases of murder, robbery
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
Road blocked using earthmover, firing from rooftop: How 8 cops were killed in Kanpur gun fight
Road blocked using earthmover, firing from rooftop: How 8 cops were killed in Kanpur gun fight
Covid-19 state tally: Assam nears 10,000 mark, Meghalaya has less than 100 cases
Covid-19 state tally: Assam nears 10,000 mark, Meghalaya has less than 100 cases
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanTBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In