Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamaal: Alia Bhatt-Aditya Roy Kapur’s love story reminds Sanjay Dutt of his own. Watch video

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:08 IST

Alia Bhatt has shared a second song from her upcoming film, Sadak 2, directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt. Titled Ishq Kamaal, the song shows the romance between Alia’s Aaraya and Aditya Roy Kapoor's Vishal in the film, as well as a broken-hearted Ravi, played by Sanjay Dutt, mourning the loss of his wife, played by Pooja Bhatt.

The song video shows Aaraya and Vishal cuddling in Ravi’s cab. The lovebirds remind Ravi of his own love story, one that played out in the original movie, Sadak, which released in 1991. Flashback scenes from Sadak are also peppered in the video, which show Ravi and Pooja falling for each other.

Ishq Kamaal is produced Suniljeet, who is making his Bollywood debut with the movie. The song is sung by Javed Ali and the lyrics are by Suniljeet and Shalu. Pooja Bhatt had attributed the song to Suniljeet, a ‘music teacher from Chandigarh’, who came knocking on their door. “Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called Ishq Kamaal that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father,” she had written on social media.

Alia had earlier said at the film’s online launch event that Mahesh got Suniljeet on board right after he sang Ishq Kamaal in his office on his harmonium.

However, the song was involved in a controversy recently after music producer Shezan Saleem aka JO-G claimed sounded like a 2011 composition by him. He wrote in a tweet, hours after the release of Sadak 2’s trailer, “What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011. Let’s talk guys.” The attached video, which was shot on a phone, showed Shezan narrating details about the similarities, and playing portions from both songs to prove his point.

Suniljeet later issued a statement saying, “Ishq Kamaal is my original composition and doesn’t share similarity to any other song. Everybody involved in making this song including singer Javed Ali has added his magic to the music. This is my debut as a music director and all I hope for is that people like the song when it comes out. Shalu Vaish and I have worked with all our heart to live up to the expectation of Sadak 2 music.”

Sadak 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

