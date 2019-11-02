Sahil Khatter on dating Shruti Pathak: She is special; it’s pretty much there, you can see it

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:51 IST

Speculations were rife that Sahil Khattar has a special someone in his life as he was often linked with singer Shruti Pathak. And while the YouTuber, host and actor never spoke about it, his recent Instagram post kind of gave it away. Wishing Shruti on her birthday with a lovey-dovey post, he wrote on Monday, “From my heart to yours, from my birthday to yours. Happy Birthday @shrutipathak27.”

Initially refusing to comment on it, Sahil, on being prodded further, says, “Yes, she is special… There’s nothing more that I want to say right now. It’s pretty much there and you can see it. I usually keep my personal and private life separate, but probably it just happened this time.”

According to a source close to the actor, they met through a common friend and have been dating for over a year now. “Shruti, who has sung for films such as Fashion (2008), Kai Po Che (2013) and Baaghi 2 (2018), even visited Sahil in the UK, where he was shooting for his upcoming Bollywood film ’83. They do spend quality time with each other and are quite serious about their relationship,” the source informs.

Asked if he plans to settle down, Sahil says he wants to, but that is not happening anytime soon. “I don’t run away from the idea of settling down. In fact, whenever the time comes and I know that I have got the right person, I’d definitely take that step. But as of now, I’m running towards doing better work, better scripts for films, better roles, better shows… That has been my dream and I want to pursue that right now,” says the 32-year-old, who is all geared up to make his Bollywood debut with the Kabir Khan’s biopic, in which he portrays former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani.

