Saif Ali Khan’s Ole Ole recreated for Jawaani Jaaneman: ‘It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 16:19 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some ‘90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song “Ole ole” from movie Yeh Dillagi. The revamped version, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar, will feature in Saif and Tabu-starrer upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

On the making of the new track, Tanishk said: “It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original.” Featuring Saif, Tabu and newcomer Alaya Furniturewala, the film has been directed by Nitin Kakkar.

The original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F. The film is presented under the banner on Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit the big screen on January 31, 2020.

