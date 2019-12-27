e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan’s Ole Ole recreated for Jawaani Jaaneman: ‘It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original’

Saif Ali Khan’s Ole Ole recreated for Jawaani Jaaneman: ‘It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original’

Musician Tanishk Bagchi talks about recreating Saif Ali Khan’s hit song for the actor’s upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

bollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2019 16:19 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Saif Ali Khan is back with Jawaani Jaaneman.
Saif Ali Khan is back with Jawaani Jaaneman.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some ‘90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song “Ole ole” from movie Yeh Dillagi. The revamped version, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar, will feature in Saif and Tabu-starrer upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

On the making of the new track, Tanishk said: “It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original.” Featuring Saif, Tabu and newcomer Alaya Furniturewala, the film has been directed by Nitin Kakkar.

 

Also read: Radhika Apte decided to first date husband Benedict as a cat ate tuna

The original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F. The film is presented under the banner on Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit the big screen on January 31, 2020.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
In Shah’s counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, a challenge on citizenship facts
In Shah’s counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, a challenge on citizenship facts
Rahul Gandhi widens Congress attack on NRC, covers NPR as well
Rahul Gandhi widens Congress attack on NRC, covers NPR as well
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
After Friday prayers, hundreds protest against CAA at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
After Friday prayers, hundreds protest against CAA at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
‘Facts were twisted,’ PCB on why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
‘Facts were twisted,’ PCB on why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Recap 2019: Top 10 trending cars on Google in India
Recap 2019: Top 10 trending cars on Google in India
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news