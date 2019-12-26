Radhika Apte decided to first date husband Benedict as a cat ate tuna

tv

Actor Radhika Apte has revealed she first went on a date with her now husband Benedict Taylor because a cat ate tuna fish. Speaking on the chat show, The Brand New Show on Netflix, Radhika also told host Abish Mathew that she has never dated a person younger than her.

“I have never dated anyone younger than me. I remember, there were two different boys who asked me to go out on a date at the same time and on the same day. So, there was a cat who always came to my house, my roommate and I kept tuna fish for the cat and decided that if the cat ate the fish, I would go on a date with Benedict and if not, I would go on a date with the other guy. The cat ate the tuna and I went on a date with Benedict and now I am married to him,” she said. Radhika is married to musician Benedict Taylor and often travels to London to spend time with him.

Abish also quizzed Radhika on her millennial lingo skills and she failed miserably. Abish asked her the full forms of ROFL and LMFAO, Radhika struggled to get them right and was seen taking help from the audience. She said she knew what LOL and LMAO stood for, but could not imagine the full forms of ROFL and LMFAO.

Radhika, who was recently seen in Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s hit Netflix show Sacred Games, recently talked about the kind of offers that she got after featuring in Badlapur and Sujoy Ghosh’s short film Ahalya. “I feel people, in the name of ‘progressive’, write anything. Hating men is not being progressive, for example. It’s a story telling medium, but as a director, writer, you are interpreting something. Your interpretation, perspective is the most important thing for me. I can play a male chauvinist, but as a perspective, what do you show is most important. If I disagree with the perspective, interpretation of the maker, then I don’t do the film,” Radhika told PTI.

