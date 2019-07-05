Salman Khan helps Dabangg 3 co-star who suffered a heart attack. Details inside

Actor Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for his next film Dabangg 3, is known to help people in need. According to a report in Times Now, the actor went out of his way to help a colleague, working with him on the film, after the latter suffered a heart attack.

According to the report, a character actor called Daddi Pandey, who plays a constable and works with Chulbul Pandey in the Dabangg series, suffered a heart attack recently. While the attack did not take place on the sets of the film, Salman sent across his team to take care of him. According to a report in Times of India, Daddi Pandey has been admitted to a hospital in Goregaon and will be discharged soon.

The shoot of Dabangg 3 has been going on at a steady pace. The actor has been training for a slimmer look in the film. He has also been sharing a number of personal videos. One showed him doing leg presses with two members of his security team seated on the machine. In another video, shared by the actor a while back, he was seen doing a backflip into a swimming pool even as his fans went gaga over his feat, done at the age of 53.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy extended holiday in Italy, share throwback pics to celebrate fourth of July, see pics

The film’s shooting began in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh in April. The actor had shared a number of pictures and video clips from the shoot. Sharing one such picture, he wrote: “Namaste, Salaam Alaikum, Hello and a big thank you to all my fans & the police of #madhyapradesh #maheshwar #dabangg3 @prabhudheva @arbaazkhanofficial @nikhildwivedi25 @skfilmsofficial”

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who will reprise her role as Rajjo in the series, too shared pictures from the sets. In June this year, she shared a picture from the film’s set. In the still, she can be seen dressed up in a black outfit with a messy, loose plait, a red bindi on her forehead and sindoor in her hair. Sonakshi, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2010’s Dabangg, plays Chulbul Pandey’s wife in the film.

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhudheva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in Wanted. As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20, this year.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 11:50 IST