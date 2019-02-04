Salman Khan holds on to nephew Ahil as grandpa Salim gives him a ride on his back. Watch video

Videos and pictures of Bollywood star kids are always a delight. But a recent clip featuring actor Salman Khan, his father and veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan and Salman’s nephew Ahil will certainly rank among the cutest.

On Sunday, Salman’s sister and Ahil’s mother Arpita Khan Sharma shared a new video and wrote: “Sunday - Funday ! Family Time ?? Nana & Mamu Loving.”

In the said clip, Salman can be seen walking alongside as his father, who is giving Ahil a ride on his back. Salman protectively holds on to Ahil even as Salim slowly moves forward. At one point, Salim asks his grandson, “Kidhar jaane ka hai?” At another moment in the video, Salman asks his nephew to wear the sun glasses he is holding in his hand.

Also see | Bharat teaser: Salman Khan’s 6 different looks, Katrina Kaif’s blink-and-you-miss appearance. See pics

Salman is very fond of his nephew and shares his videos every once in a while. In a much older video, Salman is seeing seated next to Ahil, waiting for him to give him a morsel of food. As he waits, Ahil picks up a piece, takes it close to Salman’s mouth as if to feed him and then quickly puts it in his own mouth. Salman can be seen laughing while we hear others laugh in the background too.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy filming his next film, Bharat in which he will be seen in several phases of life. Bharat tracks his story as a child in 1947, when India gained independence, to an old man as the country turned 60.

In the teaser of the film, which was unveiled close to Republic Day this year, Salman explains, in the voice over, why he was named Bharat, after his country. He goes on to say that often people ask him about his surname and enquire about his caste, creed and religion. He says that with a name like Bharat, he would refrain from answering these questions so as to not disrespect his country or himself.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the screens on Eid this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 11:08 IST