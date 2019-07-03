Salman Khan is a fitness icon, says Katrina Kaif, calls him an inspiration

Fitness is important for actor Katrina Kaif and she wants everybody to incorporate it in their life, but is against the idea of people trying to get a physique like others. She says she doesn't believe in an ‘ideal physique’ or ‘ideal way’ that a woman should look.

The Bharat actor has long working hours and various work commitments, but she doesn't let them come in the way of her fitness. She spoke highly of her Bharat co-star and told Zoom, “Salman Khan is a fitness icon. It’s so inspiring to see him passionately follow his physical targets. And he takes his fitness training very seriously. It’s just amazing how his passion for fitness is growing with every passing day.”

"It is very simple. There are 24 hours in a day. If you can't take out even 40 minutes in a day then I think it is your choice or there is not a reason enough to do it. Maybe it's not working for you but if fitness is important to you, you can take out 45 minutes in a day wherever you are," Katrina told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"There are so many different types of training that one can do. The most important thing is to find the type of training that works for you. Don't try to copy somebody else. I don't believe that there is any ideal physique or any ideal way a woman should look.

Asked about her upcoming action film Sooryavanshi, she said: "I am not doing much of action in it. It's kind of just a more... regular look in my film."

She told Zoom, “I think Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. They are so passionate about their fitness training and work really hard towards achieving their fitness training.”

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 18:11 IST