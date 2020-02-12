Salman Khan is my go-to man, says co-star Daisy Shah

bollywood

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:48 IST

Daisy Shah first got to work with Salman Khan as a backup dancer in Lagan Lagi (Tere Naam; 2003). Then they co-starred in Jai Ho (2014) and later in Race 3 (2018). Daisy says their association has only strengthened with time and she considers Salman to be her biggest support system.

“I can discuss almost everything with him. Not just work but also my family stuff and personal issues. I’ve always been open about it. He’s my go-to man. I can go up to him whenever I’m stressed or stuck somewhere. I just have to call him and tell him to advise me and tell me what to do,” she shares.

Besides films, Daisy is also a prominent part of a concert tour headlined by Salman. On starring in a film with him again, the 35-year-old says, “He is my first co-star ever in Bollywood and I’m very comfortable working with him. We share a great chemistry on a personal level as well. It doesn’t matter if we don’t share screen space because I know that I share some kind of a space and equation with him in real life. That is more than enough for me.”

The actor, during her six years in Bollywood, has just starred in three films. On whether she’s happy with the pace of her career, she says, “It is stressful, sometimes, if I’ve to look at it that way. But everyone has their own journey to go through. My pace has been slow. I know and understand that, and it may not look that great.”

But Daisy, who has also ventured into regional films during this time, is not complaining about the way things have turned out to be. “From 2014 — when no one knew me — to now when people know me on a much larger scale, it is a blessing. I am associated with good brands, such as my concert tour with Salman Khan. I’d rather do that than take up work for the sake of working,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more