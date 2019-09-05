Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit look stunning at IIFA 2019 event. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:21 IST

Actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit attended an IIFA press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. Pictures of the three actors have been shared online.

Salman arrived in a black shirt and blue trousers, as he looked intensely at the crowd. He also wore his trademark bracelet. Katrina, meanwhile, wore a blue dress as she posed for photographs at the venue. Madhuri wore a glittery maroon dress, which she paired with a cape.

The press conference was supposed to be held earlier this week, but was cancelled because of incessant rains in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit at the IIFA event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman and Katrina worked together most recently in the epic drama Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film received mixed critical response but proved to be a box office hit. Both Katrina and Salman were spotted together at his sister Arpita Khan’s annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, earlier this week. They were joined by several prominent industry figures such as Mouni Roy, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu. Katrina’s sister, Isabelle, was also present.

IIFA announced its nominations in August. The ceremony will be held later this month. Sriram Raghavan's National Award-winning thriller Andhadhun lead the field with 13 nods, which also include best actor male and female for Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. Other films which also got best picture and direction nods include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi with 10 nominations each, followed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju with seven nods and another National Award winner, Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho! with six.

