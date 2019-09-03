Katrina Kaif, sister Isabelle perform aarti with Salman Khan’s family at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, watch

bollywood

Actor Katrina Kaif is a very good friend of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and attended her Ganesh Chaturthi puja along with sister Isabelle Kaif. The siblings then made way to Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations, which also had her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt in attendance.

Katrina looked stunning in an ethnic beige ensemble with an embroidered belt around her waist and let her hair loose on the side. She complemented it with little makeup. Her sister Isabelle was in a dark pink anarkali gown.

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Katrina also shared a picture of her look to wish her fans on the festival. She wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.” To this, comedian Sunil Grover replied to her post, “Happy ji happy.”

Earlier, celebrities like Prabhu Deva, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Mouni Roy, Daisy Shah, Poonam Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Waluscha De Souza, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya, were spotted attending Arpita’s Ganpati celebrations.

While Salman did not attend the Ambani event, his entire family was spotted posing for the paparazzi at Antilia. While Arbaaz Khan was in a blue kurta pyjama, his girlfriend Georgia Andriani in a grey sharara. Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma and Alvira Khan’s husband Atul Agnihotri were also spotted.

Arbaaz Khan, girlfriend Georgia Andriani, Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Alia looked gorgeous in a printed white sari with a heavy border and chandelier earrings. Ranbir Kapoor complemented her in a silver grey kurta.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. ( Varinder Chawla )

Katrina was last seen in Bharat, which collected over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. She will now be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The action film is being directed by Rohit Shetty and will hit theatres in March next year.

She recently walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra who opened the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai this year and looked ravishing in a bottle green velvet lehenga.

