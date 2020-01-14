Salman Khan poses with niece Ayat in his arms, Arpita Khan Sharma says, ‘these hands are god sent’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 15:19 IST

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has shared first pictures of the actor with his newborn niece, Ayat. The photo shows him holding the baby in his arms while his mother Salma Khan looks over his shoulders.

Arpita wrote a lovely caption with the picture, talking about how her brother made her feel safe and secure and will do the same for Ayat as well. “There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give,” she wrote with the picture.

Fans of Salman Khan showered the uncle-niece duo with compliments and blessing. “Congratulations to all of you.You are truly blessed. May almighty shower his blessings on Ayat as well,” wrote one. “God bless this wonderful family with infinity happiness laughter and love,” wrote another.

Arpita delivered Ayat, her second child with husband Aayush Sharma, on December 27, which was also the birthday of Salman. Aayush also introduced Ayat to his fans and followers through an Instagram post.

“Welcome to our world Ayat,” Arpita wrote while sharing several images of Ayat along with her husband and son Ahil. Aayush expressed his happiness with his post. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” Aayush wrote.

Salman also took to Twitter to express his happiness over the birth of his niece. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.

