Salman Khan reaches Sonamarg for Race 3 shoot

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday reached the picturesque Sonamarg hill station in Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day shooting schedule of director Remo D’Souza’s Race 3. The action packed thriller is being produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman.

Besides Salman, Race 3 will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Like many Salman blockbusters, Race 3 is scheduled to be released coinciding with the Eid festival on June 15. Salman is likely to shoot for the movie in Ladakh region after completing the schedule in Sonamarg.

Sonamarg is hosting Salman for a second time. He spent over a fortnight in Sonamarg last time shooting for Kabir Khan directed super-hit movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Sonamarg has been one of the most favourite shooting locales for Bollywood. Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Meli and Yash Chopra’s Silsila are some of the better known Bollywood movies shot in Sonamarg.

Fans of the superstar are likely to throng his shooting schedule in Sonamarg, thereby helping local hoteliers, tea vendors and pony owners.