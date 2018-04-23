Chris Gayle dancing to Sapna Choudhary’s song is the best sight today

Trust Chris Gayle for doing the most unexpected things.

In a viral video, the West Indies cricketer can be seen dancing to Haryanvi performer Sapna Choudhary’s hit song ‘Teri aankhon ka yo kajal’, and going by the looks of it, he hasn’t done a bad job at it.

The flamboyant cricketer, who plays for King’s XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, has copied Sapna Choudhary with perfection.

When Sapna chanced upon the video, she shared it on her Instagram account and wrote alongside, “Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.”

Sapna Choudhary was already a big name in the Delhi-NCR region when she was called to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She made quite a fan following nationwide before getting eliminated from the show.

Sapna Choudhary was recently seen in a song with Abhay Deol in the film Nanu Ki Jaanu, but did you know that the song was based on her? Titled ‘Tere thumke pe Sapna Choudhary’, the song is a celebration of her stardom.

Sapna said in a press statement, “I am very excited for the movie’s release of the song. The whole set had to be redesigned in 7 hours and the shoot rescheduled, when the unexpected rains washed away the whole set. I have been a fan of Abhay Deol all my life and it was great to dance with him on the big screen for Nanu Ki Jaanu.”