Salman Khan reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 18:21 IST

Actor Salman Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to react to the recent rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian doctor. Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote an impassioned note on the woman’s death and called for justice.

#JusticeFor*** These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n *** should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman...n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May ***’s soul rest in peace #JusticeFor***,” Salman wrote in his tweets.

The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted. The police had on Friday arrested four persons accused of the crime.

Also read: Young veterinarian murdered, set on fire near Hyderabad after her vehicle broke down

Multiple other Bollywood celebs also reacted to the gruesome death and rape. Akshay Kumar has expressed outrage and wrote, “We seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!” he tweeted.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also expressed disgust over the incident. “I don’t even know how to react about the incident. Its high time we as a nation instill fear in people’s minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific,” she tweeted

Actor Farhan Akhtar too pointed out the dark reality of “how unsafe” our society is. “What those men did to #*** is another dark reminder of how unsafe we’ve allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..! Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief,” he tweeted.

Also read: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha attend wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya’s son. See pics

Richa Chaddha too extended condolences to the victim’s family writing on how those “perpetrators” deceived the late vet by promising to “fix her scooty”. “Her only crime was she trusted these men who promised to fix her scooty. Perpetrators are given the harshest punishment, they don’t belong in society. They won her trust and then brutalised her. Treated her like a thing, not a human being. Condolences to the family,” she tweeted.

“The horror! The brutality! Perpetrators must be brought to book. I grieve for her family and for what is happening to some elements in our society,” tweeted Shabana Azmi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more