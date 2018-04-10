Salman Khan’s Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star files case against Bishnois

Actor Kunnickaa Sadanand, who worked with Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain, has allegedly filed a case against the Bishnoi community after she received death threats, a Times of India report claimed Tuesday evening. The Bishnoi community, which has been fighting the blackbuck case against Salman for over two decades now, has also reportedly filed a complaint against her for hurting their sentiments.

“During television debates on the blackbuck poaching case, I was advocating that instead of punishing Salman, the Bishnoi community should use him as an example and not oppose the bail. Ideally, he should be made to do some work for the community, like breeding black bucks, adopting a jungle, etc. On one such panel discussion last week, I said that even Bishnois are hunters. I wanted to add that just like there are non-vegetarians in vegetarian communities, likewise... but I was interrupted by the anchor,” she told the tabloid.

On Friday, the Tiger Zinda Hai star was sentenced to five years’ jail term while co-accused and actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and Sonali Bendre were acquitted. Salman spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail before he returned to Mumbai after bail was granted.

Sadanand further told the tabloid that she posted an apology on her Facebook account but that raised the number of threatening calls and messages. The report also quoted a police official from Oshiwara police station confirming that a case has been filed and Sadanand has been provided police protection for the time being.

Reacting to the threats, the actor wrote on Facebook, “Bhaiyon, jab press ko meri tasveer de hi rahey ho toh zara achchi waali dena inmey se ..plsss Aur yaad rakhna mujhe apshabd ya character ke laanchan se dar nahi lagta ,mai kya hoon aur kaisi hoon mere kareebi log jaantey hain. Aapke character certificate ki zarurat nahi mujhe. aur yeh saarey shabd pehley apney pariwar par prayog karke dekhna, Fauji ki beti hoon darti nahi, kanoon ki izzat karti hoon.Aur Jodhpur mujhe bahut hi achcha lagta hai.”

