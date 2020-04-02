Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah was an only son, had survived a truck accident: Salim Khan mourns loss

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 10:21 IST

Actor Salman Khan, who has been staying at his farmhouse all through the coronavirus lockdown,lost his nephew Abdullah Khan on March 30. In an interview to Spotboye, his father Salim Khan said that Abdullah had been suffering from diabetes and that, in the past, he had survived a truck accident.

Speaking about how the end came, Salim said, “He had diabetes, which made his health deteriorate. Every patient behaves individually to medicines. Medicines didn’t work on him much. His heart gave up. He died of cardiac arrest.” He added that Abdullah was the “only son of his parents”.

Giving few more details, he mentioned that Abdullah loved to exercise. “He was a very healthy and strong person before diabetes took over him. He was a lot into exercises. But yes, he met with a very serious accident sometime ago.” How six months back, he met with an accident while on his way from Indore. “Abdullah was coming from Indore in a car. Two people were changing his tyres while he had parked his car aside. A truck came from behind and hit them.” Salim mentioned that while he healed after getting admitted at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and returned to Indore, his health started to deteriorate and doctors had said his chances of survival were “very slim”.

Salman’s nephew Abdullah died at a hospital in Mumbai due to “heart ailments”, a source close to the family had told PTI. He was 38.

Abdullah was Salman’s paternal cousin’s son. Salman took to Twitter to remember his nephew. The Dabangg 3 actor shared a picture of him posing with Abdullah and captioned it as, “Will always love you...”Actor Rahul Dev offered his condolences and tweeted, “Sincere condolences and prayers .. Strength to family.” Singer-actor Iulia Vantur also posted a picture of Abdullah and wrote, “As you said ‘we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome’. @aaba81 u left too soon. #realstrong #rip (sic).”

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more