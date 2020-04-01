Salman Khan upset over not being able to attend nephew Abdullah’s funeral amid lockdown

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 09:37 IST

Actor Salman Khan’s nephew body builder Abdullah Khan died at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He was 38 and suffering from ’heart ailments’.

According to a report in Bombay Times, Salman will not able to attend his funeral amid the coronavirus lockdown. Salman’s manager Jordy Patel told the daily that the actor is upset over not being able to pay final tributes to his nephew. “Salman is at his farmhouse in Panvel and because of the nationwide lockdown, he won’t be able to travel. The funeral will be held in Indore, which is Abdullah’s hometown. Salman will visit the family later.”

Salman’s father and veteran writer Salim Khan told the daily, “Abdullah mere nephew ka beta tha. I am glad that in the times of a lockdown also, all the paperwork went smoothly. Abdullah was staying in Mumbai, and was very close to all of us.”

Abdullah died on Monday evening at city-based Lilavati Hospital. Matin Khan, Abdullah’s uncle said. “He passed away last evening at Lilavati Hospital due to heart ailments. The last rites will be performed in Indore as Abdullah’s parents live there. We are taking his body by road to Indore,” Matin told PTI.

Abdullah was Salman’s paternal cousin’s son. Salman took to Twitter to remember his nephew.

The Dabangg 3 actor shared a picture of him posing with Abdullah and captioned it as, “Will always love you...” Actor Rahul Dev offered his condolences and tweeted, “Sincere condolences and prayers .. Strength to family.”

Salman and his family are at their Panvel farmhouse amid countrywide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the actor pledged to offer financial help to 25,000 daily wage cine workers, who are in dire need of assistance.

