Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah dies in Mumbai, actor says ‘will always love you’

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 08:04 IST

Actor Salman Khan suffered a setback as he lost his nephew Abdullah Khan late Monday. He was reportedly in Kokilaben Hospital and the reason for his death is not known yet.

Sharing a picture with Abdullah who was a body builder, Salman tweeted, “Will always love you.” As per a Navbharat Times report, Abdullah had been in the hospital for a few days and was admitted for infection in his lungs.

Actor Rahul Dev was quick to offer his condolences and tweeted, “Sincere condolences and prayers .. Strength to family.”

On the work front, Salman was last seen in the third instalment of his hit franchise Dabangg and had been working on his next, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai before the ongoing lockdown was announced.

Meanwhile, Salman and his entire family is at their Panvel farmhouse amid countrywide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Salman has volunteered to give financial help to 25000 cine workers in dire need of assistance. Salman’s father Salim Khan recently said in an interview, “I don’t want to comment on (Salman’s contribution to the 25,000 workers) as I don’t know much about it. But our family has a principle — hamara paisa jahan jaaye, wahan dikhna chahiye aur kisike kaam aana chahiye.We have been arranging meals for our building and Salman’s security guards for last 15 days. We must all look after our staff.”

FWICE president B N Tiwari had earlier revealed that Salman, via his Being Human Foundation, reached out to their organisation to help the workers. “Salman’s Being Human Foundation has come forward to help daily wage workers. They called us three days ago. We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly,” Tiwari told PTI.

