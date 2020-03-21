Salman Khan goes fruit-picking with nephew Ahil, watch videos

bollywood

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is also under self quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, is spending quality time with family. In a video that her sister Arpita Khan has shared, Salman is seen roaming around trees with her son Ahil.

The entire family seems to have self-isolated themselves on their farmhouse. Arpita also shared a glimpse of the pool side area of their farm. Arpita married Ayush who made his Bollywood debut with a Salman Khan production, Love Yatri.

In one of the videos she shared, both Salman and Ahil have their backs to the camera and are talking. When Ahil shows him his hands full of the fruits, Salman gestures that he also has one in his hand. As the actor keeps it in his pocket, an excited Ahil shows his two star fruits to the camera. Salman turns around trying to find more on the surrounding trees.

Another one shows Ahil and Salman walking around the trees as Ayush’s latest song Manjha plays in the background.While Ahil is dressed in blue printed shorts and T-shirt, Salman dons black shorts and light blue T-shirt.

Earlier, Salman had shared a video in which he was seen sketching while spending time inside his house. He had to stall the shooting for Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is lined up for release around Eid this year. It also stars Salman’s Bharat co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film has been directed by Prabhudeva, who also directed Salman’s last film, Dabangg 3.

