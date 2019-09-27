Salman Khan to launch Dabangg 3 music album before the trailer

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan will release the music album of his upcoming film Dabangg 3, before the trailer -- a break from the norm in Bollywood. The film is slated for a December release.

The album is reportedly a blend of soulful melodies and peppy foot-tapping numbers. The film, directed by Prabhudheva, is said to be a prequel to the series, which focuses on the adventures of a policeman named Chulbul Pandey.

Dabangg 3 will also be Salman Khan’s first movie ever to be dubbed and released in multiple languages and will also see the reunion of Salman and Prabhudheva who worked together on the action flick, Wanted. It was recently reported that Salman and Prabhudheva are working on another film, which will reportedly fill in the slot left by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, which the actor recently dropped out of. “We (Prabhudheva and I) are doing a film together again. But it is not called Radhe. It will come on Eid,” Salman told PTI recently.

Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December 2019.

