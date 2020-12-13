e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sana Khan wishes ‘best shouhar’ Anas Saiyad a happy birthday on Kashmir honeymoon, shares new pic from Gulmarg

Sana Khan wishes ‘best shouhar’ Anas Saiyad a happy birthday on Kashmir honeymoon, shares new pic from Gulmarg

Sana Khan took to Instagram to wish her husband Anas Saiyad a happy birthday on Saturday. The couple is on honeymoon in Kashmir, and has been posting updates from Gulmarg.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 08:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are honeymooning in Kashmir.
Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are honeymooning in Kashmir.
         

Former actor Sana Khan, who is on honeymoon with her husband Anas Saiyad, shared an appreciation post for him on social media, on his birthday. Sana and Anas were most recently in Gulmarg, after spending a few days in Srinagar.

On Saturday, Sana took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of Anas, which she captioned, “Allah tumhe hamesha salamat rakhe aur mere saath jannat tak rakhe (May Allah protect you, and keep you with me till we are both in heaven). Wishing him a happy birthday in Urdu, she called him the ‘best shouhar’.

Sana has been sharing regular social media updates from the Kashmir trip. She recently shared several pictures from Gulmarg, and a video of a snowmobile ride. She called it ‘heaven’ on Earth.

 

Sana announced her wedding in a social media post last month. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned a picture with her husband.

Also read: Sana Khan shares honeymoon pics from picturesque Gulmarg, goes on a snowmobile ride with husband

Recently, Sana, who is known for her appearances in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and the reality show Bigg Boss, said she was quitting acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. She posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
2001 Parliament attack: When terror struck India’s temple of democracy
2001 Parliament attack: When terror struck India’s temple of democracy
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
Khalistanis target Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington
Khalistanis target Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington
United States leads the global Covid-19 tally with over 16 million cases
United States leads the global Covid-19 tally with over 16 million cases
‘India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations’: PM Modi
‘India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations’: PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In