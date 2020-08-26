Sandhya Mridul: It is very hard to maintain sanity on social media but that toxicity is up to you to receive or not

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:10 IST

With social media toxicity on a constant rise, many celebs have either quit social media or called out such nasty behaviour on the public platforms. For actor Sandhya Mridul,too, dealing with trolls has been quite a challenge and she reveals that her recent experience with one in particular really made her upset.

“I had just posted a throwback picture of mine when I was 21, and I got a very unsavoury comment on that, and it really made me very sad for a few days. I’ve blocked and reported that person. I took action and let it be,” says the actor.

Mridul further adds that it’s very hard to maintain sanity these days amid such negativity that surrounds us. “There was a time two months back when I was feeling extremely fragile with the amount of abuse I was getting online. So I just took a back seat, I had to get selfish and realised that I needed to look after myself and my mental health,” she explains.

She further asserts that if one isn’t able to handle online bullying, then switching off is the best way to deal with it.

“That toxicity is up to you to receive it or not. If you’re are not able to handle it, then you sit down and be more emotionally strong. You’ve to have the bandwidth to hold a battle, and if you’re going to collapse, then it’s not worth it,” she says.

The Mentalhood actor admits that each time she has restricted her time spent on social media, it has helped her deal with all the toxicity, and that’s why she recommends that to everyone.

“I don’t go online constantly and obsessively. I have limited my time to an hour or two maximum. That’s how I felt safe and emotionally healthy. It’s too much ugliness for you to take. Say your things, but for me, the other way is that I don’t respond to trolls, I just block them. I’m not going to talk to a troll. I don’t receive the abuse and that’s because I’ve strengthened myself to get used to that abuse and to be able to ignore it,” she concludes.