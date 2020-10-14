Sandip Ssingh seeks Rs 200 cr compensation as he files defamation case against news channel

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:32 IST

Producer and friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sandip Ssingh has sent a legal notice to against a news channel and its editor-in-chief for alleged defamation. Sandip, producer of films like the Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on Narendra Modi, came in the limelight in June after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Sandip was initially seen as one of the close confidantes of the late actor but several news reports and a few people later claimed he had staged his closeness to the Chhichhore star. In his legal notice, advocate Rajesh Kumar, on behalf of Sandip, has cited names of people who appeared on the news channel and gave statements against the producer. The notice names Smita Parikh and Surjeet Singh Rathore, among a few others.

Sandip sought removal of all the related footage and articles allegedly defaming him. He also sought an unconditional apology and a compensation of Rs 200 crore within 15 days of the notice being served. “By this Legal Notice, you Noticees hereby called upon to drop, delete and remove all the malicious footage and articles telecasting forthwith against my client or any one on your behalf, on any other print/online forum and Tv, whatsoever and tender/release an unconditional public apology in writing/Video to my client for your vexatious and frivolous allegations you have already made. The said apology should include the true facts about the integrity of my client as can be evidenced from his impeccable track record,” the notice said.

“Further you are required to compensate my client to the tune of Rs.200.00 Crores (Two Hundred Crores Only) for maligning his image in public and damages you have made till date. If you failed to comply with the requirements stated above within 15 days from the receipt of this notice, I have clear instructions to take strict legal action against you Noticees by filing civil as well as criminal cases in appropriate courts of law, which shall be solely at your own risks, costs and consequences,” it added.

Addressed to Republic TV and the channel editor-in-chief Amab Goswami, the legal notice dated October 14 said, “That my client is a well known. reputed and established producer and filmmaker in Bollywood against whom you have been running/ airing defamatory news items with criminal intent to extort money despite the fact that you were very well aware that my client and late Sushant Singh Rajput, (Film Actor of Bollywood) were known to each other from the days of their struggle. That my client received several massages from your correspondents/ employees with the criminal intent and in order to extortion, you had publicly demanded my client arrest and termed him as key conspirator and murderer. You the above noticees falsely imputing my client in TV debates, progammes, social media platforms almost every day without any cogent evidence and intentionally interfering in the investigation carried out by the investigations agencies such as CBI and Mumbai Police.”

The notice even claimed Sandip was offered to pay to the channel to avoid such coverage. “That, I was informed by your one channel officials that unless you consider to benefits financially our channel, the noticee no.2 shall keep airing such news items which may affect you adversely and you may be termed as murderer of Late Rajput. And the said advise of your employee proved to be correct after you continued with slander news items for weeks to besmirch the image of my client, which is evident from the following some news contents are as under: A. That Republic TV invited one Ms. Smita Parikh on 31st July 2020 to defame my client as she started with false allegations that Sandeep Singh insisted that the ambulance will go to cooper Hospital, and Sandeep Ssingh’s PR clicked picture and spread in Media. B. That on 3rd August 2020, you noticees called one person namely Prashant, who described totally false scripted story that he called by friend of Disha Salian, that Sandeep called Sushant and told him that Disha committed suicide. C. That you the Noticees’s correspondent interviewed one Mr. Ganesh Hiwarkar which was aired on 3rd August where he shared his bond with Sushant but not utter a single word against Sandeep. Later on 5th August your channel aired a fake sting from the same place with same correspondent where Mr. Ganesh Hiwarkar with Blurred face narrating a scripted and false story stating that he has conversation between sandeep singh’s employee and Ganesh, He made several false allegations, Few are saying Disha Salian case is connected with Sushant, Sushant called Sandeep saying he is going to hold a press conference on Disha’s Death, Sandeep shared this information with some people connected with Disha’s case about this development hence some people went Sushant’s house on 13th night. Sushant changed 50 sims etc,” it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, 34 Bollywood production houses and four organisations from the industry came together to move the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain certain news channels from making “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the film industry. The plea named Republic TV, among other channels.

