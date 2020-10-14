e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bollywood director Dinesh Vijan raided by ED in money laundering probe

Sudhant Singh Rajput death case: Dinesh Vijan’s home and the office of Maddock Films were raided by the Enforcement Directorate while investigating the money laundering angle.

bollywood Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dinesh Vijan directed Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta (2017).
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at filmmaker and producer Dinesh Vijan’s home as well as the office of Maddock Films, a production house founded by him. The agency is investigating financial irregularities in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Dinesh directed Sushant in the 2017 reincarnation drama, Raabta, which also starred Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh. According to a report, payments made to Sushant by Dinesh in 2016 are under the scanner.

India Today reports that the ED questioned Dinesh twice earlier, asking him to provide documents and other details related to the payments made to Sushant.

The ED is investigating KK Singh’s claims that money to the tune of Rs 15 crore was misappropriated from his son Sushant’s bank account. Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of siphoning off the money, a charge which she has denied.

An ED team at the Maddock Films office.
An ED team at the Maddock Films office. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. The death was recently declared a suicide by an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) report, which ruled out the possibility of strangulation or poisoning.

The AIIMS report has been challenged by Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family in their case against Rhea. He called the conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who was heading the AIIMS panel, ‘unethical’.

In a letter addressed to the CBI director, the senior advocate accused the doctor of ‘selectively (leaking)’ the report to a few media houses and ‘irresponsibly commenting’ that Sushant’s death was a suicide. “Clearly the said leak is aimed at creating doubts in the mind of people, bailing out agencies who have not done their job as per rules and standard protocols, benefitting the culprits and derailing the course of ongoing investigation,” he wrote.

Sushant’s death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the ED and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) looking into the money laundering and drug angles, respectively.

