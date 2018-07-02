Sanjay Dutt jets off to Dubai, Janhvi and Ishaan spotted in Lucknow to promote Dhadak
Updated: Jul 02, 2018 22:15 IST
Sunday and Monday was quite a busy day for the stars in Bollywood. The actors spent the day hopping towns for promotions of their upcoming movies or on errand run around Mumbai.
Actor Sanjay Dutt, whose biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor released on June 29, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. His biopic has been received well by the audience.
Young actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were spotted in Lucknow on Monday for the promotions of their upcoming film Dhadak. Mallika Sherawat was spotted outside her house, Fatima Sana Sheikh was also snapped along with Aparshakti Khurrana at a restaurant. Nora Fatehi was also spotted at the airport while Esha Gupta was seen at Film City. Chitrangada Sen too was spotted at a salon in Pali Hill, Bandra. Tushar Kapoor was also spotted at a salon in the city. Check out their pics:
All photos by Viral Bhayani
