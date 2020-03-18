Sanjay Kapoor shares glamorous new photos of daughter Shanaya Kapoor, fans say ‘just can’t take eyes off her’

bollywood

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Sanjay Kapoor treated his Instagram followers to stunning pictures from a new photoshoot of his daughter Shanaya Kapoor. In the pictures, she is seen flaunting her washboard abs in a white sports bra, black track pants and an oversized colour-block jacket.

Within minutes, the post got thousands of likes. Compliments poured in from Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and a number of Instagram users. “Oh my goodness!!! I just can’t take eyes off her,” one wrote. Another commented, “Next Bollywood sensation.” Several others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Like her father, Shanaya wants to become an actor. Currently, she is learning the ropes of the film business by working as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role of the former Indian Air Force pilot.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Shanaya said that it would be a dream come true for her to be launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar. “I mean, yeah! I don’t think any actor would say no. He is family. He is talented and the most amazing director. I think I would start crying if Karan ever directs me. I would get emotional and just die,” she said.

Shanaya said that though her parents suggested she go to film school, she decided that hands-on experience on the sets would teach her more than formal education in acting and filmmaking. She said that being an assistant director was the ‘best experience’ of her life.

“After being an assistant director, I realised how much work goes into making a film. I learnt so much about camera lenses, close-up shots, how you get into the character, how you shoot an angry scene, what are the things that actors do on set. All this just made me more confident of what I wanted to do,” she told the news agency.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, is scheduled to release on April 24. However, it might be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

