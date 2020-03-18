Shabana Azmi has only one word for these handsome pictures of Shashi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:17 IST

Late actor Shashi Kapoor’s fans are celebrating his 82nd birthday on social media. A few even dug up some of his most stunning pictures and his co-star Shabana Azmi couldn’t help but swoon.

“Gorgeous,” she wrote in a tweet as she reposted a collection of four pictures of him from various films. The photos show him at various stages of his career—as a young actor and as a seasoned veteran.

Shashi Kapoor was born in 1938 to the famous Kapoor family of Bollywood. He was one of late actor Prithviraj Kapoor’s three sons, younger to actors Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor.

His acting career began in the 1940s when as a child actor, he acted in Aag (1948) and Awaara (1951), in which he played the younger versions of the characters played by his elder brother, Raj. He also worked as an assistant director in the 1950s.

Shashi made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in the 1961 hit, Dharmputra. He then went on to act in more than 150 films including Sharmilee, Aa Gale Lag Ja, Chor Machaye Shor, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Deewar, Namak Halal, Kaala Pathar and Kabhie Kabhie among others.

With Shabana, he worked in films such as Fakira. When Shashi was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, Shabana wrote for The Times of India: “I would save my pocket money to buy Shashi Kapoor’s posters from Grant Road which I would get him to autograph when he came to Prithvi Theatre on Sunday. I was a crazy fan and to suddenly land a role opposite my childhood idol in Fakira was unbelievable!”

Shashi died in Mumbai at the age of 79 in 2017. In his last few years, the veteran actor had been in and out of hospitals for treatment of a chronic kidney disease and was on dialysis.

