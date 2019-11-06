Sara Ali Khan on being a star kid: ‘Lot of people are waiting for a star kid to fall, make a mistake but I don’t take it seriously’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:38 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan is among the latest brigade of star kids to join the film industry and has already delivered two films: Kedarnath and Simmba in less than a year. Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, stepdaughter of Kareena Kapoor and granddaughter of actor Sharmila Tagore. The actor has, however, made it clear that besides the advantages of being a star kid, there are a few disadvantages too.

According to a report in ETimes, Sara spoke at an event We The Women, about how she doesn’t believe in taking pressure of her family’s legacy. She said, “With any form of privilege, there is a setback to it. You are as burdened as you want to be, and you take as much pressure as you want to. I am acutely aware that I come from a film background and, therefore, the scrutiny and attention I receive is more than it would have been otherwise. But I don’t look at it as a burden, because if I do, then I won’t be able to perform.”

She added, “Star children do get it easy, but it also comes with scrutiny and there are a lot of people who are waiting for a star kid to make a mistake or fall. I am aware of that. But I don’t take all that seriously.”

Sara is currently shooting for her third film, Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The latter posed a candid picture of her on Tuesday on Instagram and captioned it, “He’s a COOL iebhut kaam kraatii haiN yeh Sara Ra.”

While he is seen wearing the typical attire of a coolie, complete with a red kurta and badge on his arm encrypted with ‘Coolie No. 1’, Sara is in a white suit.

Coolie No 1 is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 original film.

She has also shot for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel with Kartik Aaryan. The original featured her father Saif and actor Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

