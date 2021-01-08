Sara Ali Khan’s pun game is strong as she asks brother Ibrahim a very important question. See her post

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a new picture with her brother, Ibrahim. She captioned it as per usual, with a short poem. Sara took to Instagram on Friday to share the picture, which showed the siblings posing near an orange tree. She wrote in her caption, “Orange you glad I’m your sister. Well you better be mister‼”

Ibrahim, like his sister and parents, has aspirations to become an actor. His father, Saif Ali Khan, has said in multiple interviews that he expects both his sons -- Ibrahim and Taimur -- to become actors. He was earlier asked if he is planning to launch Ibrahim. “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister, has been interested in the latter anyway,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

Speaking to ETimes, Sara said Ibrahim’s sense of humour is remarkable : “His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”

Sara made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath. She followed it up with Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She was last seen in Coolie No 1, and has Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, in her kitty.