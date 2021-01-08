Sara Ali Khan says it’s ‘strange, weird, amazing’ to be Sharmila Tagore’s granddaughter, often wonders ‘Oh my God, that’s my dadi!’

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan has said that in her opinion, her grandmother Sharmila Tagore is ‘the first star’. Sara said that she often finds herself in disbelief that she’s related to such an illustrious personality.

In an interview, Sara said that she considers herself to be lucky to have a grandmother like Sharmila. “She is very warm. She is amazing. She epitomizes dignity and grace. And she’s also an extremely maternal and loving grandmother,” Sara said.

She told The Times of India, “If I watch Aradhana, and Mere Sapno ki Rani, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my dadi!’ Like, are you serious? Because she’s just superb, you know, she’s a star. I think she’s the first star in my opinion. So sometimes it’s almost confusing for me, like, really that lady is my grandmother! You know, it’s weird. It is very strange. But, I mean, she’s amazing. And I’m very lucky to have her in my life.”

Sara comes from a long line of performers. Her father, Saif Ali Khan, in a recent appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez’s podcast, spoke about his family. He said, “My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art.” Saif continued, “My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already.”

Sara made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath. She followed it up with Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She was last seen in Coolie No 1, and has Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, in her kitty.

