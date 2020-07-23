e-paper
Sara Ali Khan shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara poster: ‘One last glimpse of our shooting star’

Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and other former co-stars of Sushant Singh Rajput have shared poster of his last film, Dil Bechara.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:33 IST
Sara Ali Khan has shared the poster for Sushant Singh Rajput’s final movie Dil Bechara.
         

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former co-stars are promoting his final, posthumous release, Dil Bechara, on social media. Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and other actors have also shared the poster for Dil Bechara, asking fans to watch the film when it premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

“One last glimpse of our shooting star Sushant Singh Rajput #DilBechara 24th July @ 7:30PM IST on Disney Hotstar,” wrote Sara as she shared an animated poster on Instagram. She worked with Sushant in her debut film, Kedarnath. Anushka, who was seen with Sushant in PK, also shared the same poster.

 

Sushant’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon also shared the poster. She captioned the post with a simple heart emoji. Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant in Sonchiriya wrote, “It breaks my heart saying this.Let’s get together and make his final act one to remember and cherish forever Let’s all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST).”

 

Dil Bechara is a romantic film which has been adapted from famous John Green novel, The Fault In Our Stars. It stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead opposite Sushant. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

Sanjana recently remembered the late star through an emotional note. “Whoever said time helps all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding- of moments that now will forever remain memories, of laughs together that was but will never again be, of questions, that will remain unanswered, of disbelief, that only keeps growing,” she wrote.

Also read: Before Dil Bechara, did you spot Sanjana Sanghi in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns? Watch videos

“But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity,” she added.

As a mark of tribute to the late actor, the film will be available on Disney+Hotstar for all subscribers and non-subscribers for free.

