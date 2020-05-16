Satyajeet Dubey’s mother tests Covid-19 positive, says he realised his ‘privilege’ when he could get her a bed in a hospital

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:43 IST

It was around 10 days ago that actor Satyajeet Dubey’s 54-year-old mother had a sudden migraine attack, followed by high fever, shivering, vomit and body ache. And when he took her to get some basic tests done, diagnostic centres expressed apprehension, and urged them to get her tested for Covid-19 first. The test came out positive.

“What is the source?” Dubey has been at the receiving end of this question multiple times over. But he says, “You can’t pinpoint where it came from. I spoke to the doctor, who said ‘You or your sister could be the carriers, or somebody in the building, or even a currency note’. But, my sister and I’ve been absolutely fine. We’re asymptomatic, and so we’re not supposed to test as per the BMC guidelines.”

However, they’re both now in complete isolation at home with their dog Laado, and cats Guru and Meena Kumari, while their mother is under observation in an isolated ward of a private hospital in Mumbai.

The word “privilege” is a word Dubey uses often during the conversation. Explaining the reason, he says, “As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with — I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, ’You don’t worry about it, we will help’, and they did.”

The actor especially names Sanjay Dutt, his onscreen father in Prasthanam (2019), who Dubey says comforted him like a real father would have, on phone. Apart from “Baba”, as Dutt is lovingly called, Dubey names his close friend Ali Fazal, and actors Tisca Chopra and Amitosh Nagpal, besides his first co-star Zoa Morani, who fought the Covid-19 battle along with her father and sister, recently.

“It hasn’t just been through calls to ask me ‘Kaisa hai? Kya hai?’, but helping me figure out a lot of things,” shares he.

While Dubey is worried that his mother’s case is “more complicated” than what Morani went through, the 29-year-old is holding onto the faith that we shall overcome. “I just hope that not just my mom, but every person who’s affected, comes out stronger from this situation,” adds the actor, who’s also concerned about the “mass exodus” of workers from cities.

“They’re the backbone of the economy. We try to look away from the fact, but we need to pay attention to that side as well. If they lose faith in humanity, it’ll be a huge defeat for us collectively as a nation,” he says, reminding that he grew up in a small town in Chhattisgarh, and has seen the labour class struggle.

