Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu confirms Mithali Raj biopic on cricketer’s birthday, says ‘I am all prepared to learn the cover drive’

Taapsee Pannu confirms doing Mithali Raj biopic by sharing a bunch of pictures from the cricketer’s birthday celebration. Called Shabaash Mithu, the film will showcase her journey on the screen.

bollywood Updated: Dec 03, 2019 11:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Taapsee Pannu will play Mithali Raj in biopic Shabaash Mithu.
Taapsee Pannu will play Mithali Raj in biopic Shabaash Mithu.
         

After months of speculation, it is now confirmed that actor Taapsee Pannu will play the lead in cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic. Called Shabaash Mithu, the film will tell the inspiring story of Mithali’s journey in the world of sports.

Taapsee took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday and confirmed her participation. She wrote: “Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj ! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ #HappyBirthdayCaptain.”

 

She also shared pictures as her Instagram stories with the cricketer.

Taapsee Pannu shared an autograph by Mithali Raj.
Taapsee Pannu shared an autograph by Mithali Raj.

In August this year, speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee had confirmed that she was in talks for the Mithali Raj biopic. She had said, “Honestly, I’ve stopped counting the number of sports films that have come to me! Maybe it’s because people by now are aware about the kind of love I have for sports. Also the fact that I’m very inquisitive to learn sports, makers know I’ll put in my 100 percent to learn. But, I’ve chosen few out of all those. Yes, I’m inclined towards the theme, but my film choices will be more basis what the story is. I probably admire and follow so many sports stars, but not everybody has a story worth making into a movie. It’s a journey probably worth admiring.”

“Also, I’d say that I’d love to be part of the Mithali film, but it’s too early right now to say it’s happening. I’m in talks for it. I’m doing another sports film, which will be announced soon,” she had added.

