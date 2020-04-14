Shabana Azmi sings comic version of the iconic Abhi Naa Jao after Javed Akhtar spills soup, asks ‘Isn’t it delightful?’

bollywood

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are one of most loved couples in Bollywood. Their bond of so many years is living testimony of not just love and affection but humour as well. Shabana did a Facebook live recently to prove the point.

Taking to social media, Shabana said how recently while having soup Javed was spilling more than he was drinking. Seeing him do so, she reprimanded him saying ‘Javed, iss tarah tum khaoge toh kitna tum giraoge?’ Then, as repartee, Javed decided to sing a song giving a hilarious twist to hit Hindi film song from the golden era of Bollywood music Abhi Naa Jao Chhod Ke, Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin. His version went as follows: ‘Jo iss tarah se khaoge, toh kitna tum giraoge. Joh soup iss pe gir gaya, toh jaante toh hoga kya? Yeh daag dhul na payega, Yeh daag dhul na payega... jo dhoyega, bataayega, ke saabun iss pe ghis diya, yeh daag par mitaa nahin (If you have soup this way, imagine how you will spill. And if it gets spilt, do you know what will happen? One won’t be able to wash away the stains, the person who washes it, will tell the tale of how much he scrubbed it soap but the stain remained).’

Finding it hard to control her smile, she later said: “Isn’t it delightful?” What’s hard to miss is how well Shabana sings.

Like many in Bollywood, Shabana has also been doing her bit in the fight against Covid-19. After some members of the medical fraternity were attacked in Indore in April, Shabana had condemned the attack. “Respect. Dr Trupti and Dr Raziya are true role models. And the behaviour of those who pelted them with stones is shameful and condemnable,” Azmi had written on Twitter.

Amid national lockdown, Shabana had once recited a poem by Kitty O’Meara to spread positivity. The senior actor posted a video of her recital of the poem in March-end, which spoke of small but significant things that people can do while at home to help in healing mankind and the Earth.

