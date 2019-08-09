Shah Rukh Khan joins special kids on stage, twerks to Apna Time Aayega in Melbourne. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:36 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as the chief guest, was a sport at the event and joined kids on stage, grooving to Ranveer Singh’s hit number from Gully Boy, Apna Time Aayega. The 10th edition of the festival opened on August 8.

Special kids suffering with Down Syndrome were performing to the song when the Bollywood star decided to join them on stage and went on to dance and twerk with them.He also gave them the warmest hugs after the performance ended. In videos that have surfaced online, SRK can be seen dressed in black.

Also read: Trolls tell Saqib Saleem to go to Pakistan. Here’s his reply

The wonderful kids get the warmest hug from SRK in Melbourne ❤️

The most loved superstar around the world. #IFFM #IFFM2019 @IFFMelb pic.twitter.com/qtlpq9ZEy0 — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 8, 2019

He also danced to the 90s hit Chhaiya Chhaiya on the stage:

King Khan dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya and the audience rejoicing 😍 #IFFMHonoursSRK pic.twitter.com/CAVGDVlFJM — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 8, 2019

On Friday, SRK will visit La Trobe University where he will be honoured for his MEER foundation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the festival, Shah Rukh said, “I have done films only when I felt like doing, right now I don’t feel like doing it for some time, but yeah I’ll be back.I want to spend time with my kids, when you are shooting you don’t get so much time. I might do an action film with lots of kicks and punches.”

The actor was honoured with the Excellence in Cinema award at IFFM 2019. He was recognised for his contribution to cinema and popular culture in India. Shah Rukh said in a statement, “I’m humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will be a great experience to share the stage and the podium with my fellow industry members who are all coming from various parts of India to celebrate cinema in Melbourne. I look forward to meeting her excellency, Linda Dessau at the wonderful evening that has been planned by IFFM.”

The ceremony was held at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne, which is one of the city’s heritage landmarks.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 09:31 IST