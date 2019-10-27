Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam’s reaction to his David Letterman interview

bollywood

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:50 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan sat down to watch Netflix with his youngest child, AbRam, and the little one was unimpressed. The actor took to social media on Satuday to share a funny incident.

He wrote, “So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, “let’s watch something new today...on @netflix_in ...” and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips...”papa it’s not new...it’s just you!! “ Well...”

The latest episode of Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, hosted by David Letterman, released on Friday. AbRam made a quick appearance in the episode, as did Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri. The episode took fans of the actor inside his home, Mannat, and his lifestyle.

In the episode, Shah Rukh also spoke about his two eldest kids, Aryan and Suhana. While he said that Aryan is wary of joining the film industry, for fear of always being compared to his father, Suhana is studying filmmaking at NYU. He also revealed that his daughter has a boyfriend, and that he hates talking about it with her. He said, “I just want to say ‘Just kick the person out’ ugh... But I say you know in life it happens that you have to give and take in relationships darling. I hate explaining it to her (Suhana). I want to tell her this guy’s no good. But I have to and choose presents for him sometimes, which is the worst thing possible.”

Shah Rukh and AbRam were recently in New Delhi, where they did some pre-Diwali shopping. Shah Rukh told IANS in an interview, “I would love to spend Diwali here (in New Delhi) but there are a couple of parties back in Mumbai that we have to attend. That has become a culture. So, I have to rush back.”

