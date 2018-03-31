Shah Rukh Khan’s fanboy moment with Christopher Nolan. See pic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had his fanboy moment as the actor met renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan today. Nolan, known for modern classics such as Memento, The Prestige, Inception and The Dark Knight series, is in India on a three day trip along with visual artiste Tacita Dean.

The 52-year-old star took to Twitter to share his experience about meeting the ace director. “My Fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Mr.Nolan and Ms Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artistes medium. Thanks @shividungarpur for having me over” SRK tweeted along side his picture with Nolan.

My Fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Mr.Nolan & Ms.Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist’s medium. Thanks @shividungarpur for having me over pic.twitter.com/08dyi0kmwz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2018

Earlier, South superstar Kamal Haasan had shared a photograph with the Dunkirk director. The actor had said he was surprised to know that Nolan had seen his film Papnasam.

During his trip, Nolan will also be present for the screenings of two of his recent films - Oscar-nominated Dunkirk and Interstellar.