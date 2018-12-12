Shah Rukh Khan says he would have shown his film Zero to Sridevi first

Actor Sridevi’s special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero will be the late actor’s last appearance on the silver screen. Initially, there was speculation that she will be seen in a song, however, director Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh confirmed that it was not a song, but a sequence.

In an interview with Times Now, Shah Rukh Khan said, “That sequence is actually not a long sequence. It’s not in any which way...it’s not an “Item” - presence, honestly. And it’s wrong to even kind of feel, “Oh, it’s a privilege to have had her in the film”, because, you know, just the loss is so great. And I hope wherever she is, she makes the world happy like she’s done. I kind of started my career when I came and did Army (1996) with her and then she’s no more and I have a little scene with her, so it’s heartening that way.”

He also added, “Though, obviously, having said that, I wish she hadn’t passed away. None of us wishes, we wish she was alive and it would’ve been nicer. And now that you have mentioned it, I am just thinking, if we have a trial for the film, she would’ve been the first person, I would’ve called. So, it’s sad.”

Director Aanand L Rai said to Pinkvilla, “It’s not a song, it’s a part of a sequence. People are saying it’s a song but it’s not. Including all other actresses, you will see Sri ma’am in it.”

Ahead of the film’s release on December 21, the team of Zero has been busy promoting their films. Other than late actor Sridevi, Salman Khan will also be seen in a cameo. It has also been speculated that Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Juhi Chawla will make appearances in the sequence.

Zero is slated to release on December 21 and stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma opposite Shah Rukh’s Bauua.

