Shah Rukh Khan wishes acid attack survivor on wedding: Congratulations and my love

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:31 IST

Shah Rukh Khan sent his love to acid attack survivor Anupama as she tied the knot with Jagdeep Singh. The superstar took to Twitter to congratulate the newlyweds and wrote, “Congratulations and my love to Anupama as she starts on this new journey of life. May it be filled with love, light and laughter. U r the man Jagdeep...and may u both have double the reasons to be happy with this union.”

Congratulations and my love to Anupama as she starts on this new journey of life. May it be filled with love light and laughter. U r the man Jagdeep...and may u both have double the reasons to be happy with this union. https://t.co/hANJGRLD8P — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2019

Anupama is associated with Shah Rukh’s NGO, Meer Foundation, which works towards rehabilitation of acid attack survivors. The non-profit was founded in 2013 and is named after the actor’s father, the late Meer Taj Mohammed Khan.

In a statement carried on the Meer Foundation website, Shah Rukh said, “In my life, I have been given several opportunities to flourish by the people around me. And this is exactly what I want to do for others – especially women. My dream is to create an ecosystem that allows women, regardless of their history, to redefine, redo, or rework their lives the way they choose, the way they see fit.”

“It is my conviction in women’s rights that compels me to act – especially when I learn of atrocities like acid attacks. I believe that, when faced with violence, women need a friend – someone they can rely on, who can help them face these hurdles and come out stronger. Meer is that friend,” he added.

Last month, Shah Rukh visited the Meer Foundation office in Delhi and shared pictures of himself interacting with acid attack survivors. “Thank u @meerfoundationofficial for the initiative of #ToGetHerTransformed and best of luck and health to the 120 ladies whose surgeries are underway. And all the docs who r helping us with this noble cause,” he tweeted.

