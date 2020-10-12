Shah Rukh says Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira’s favourite make-out spot was cinema while watching his films: ‘Should I be offended or happy’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:11 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s writer-filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap is ready with her new book - 12 Commandments of Being a Woman. The new book has already being reviewed by her industry friends and their responses are just as funny as her book. Shah Rukh Khan’s feedback is a case in point.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared words by Shah Rukh Khan. Reviewing the book, Shah Rukh said: “I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira.”

Sharing the text, Tahira wrote: “Gratitude post! Dear @iamsrk your movies not only made me bunk college but also made me shift a couple of bases... ahem! Your onscreen romance translated to an off screen one for me big thank you for that to begin with and for the day that I truly experienced your magnanimity at the TED talk when you didn’t judge me for my aspiration to be in Pam/Kim clan and today for having shared your kind words for my book! My heart is bouncing with joy! Big thank you once again #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman”

What’s more, writer Twinkle Khanna, too wrote praising the book and Tahira shared them too. Twinkle said: “Downright honest and delightful with its bouyant wit, this is an all-candles-ablaze celebration of the female mind.” Thanking Twinkle Tahira wrote: “Thank you @twinklerkhanna your writing made me feel that I am not alone in the world with a wry sense of humour! I find not just solace but delight in whatever you write! You have comforted and inspired me in your own way big thank you for appreciating my effort and giving me your love.”

Tahira’s Instagram timeline shows testimonials by Vidya Balan, rap singer Badshah, Sonali Bendre, Masaba Gupta and others.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter