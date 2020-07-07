Shahid Kapoor gets important lessons from Mira Rajput on wedding anniversary: ‘Don’t forget wife is always right’

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a lovely throwback picture from their sangeet ceremony on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary on Tuesday. She attached an interesting note with the picture to express her love for the actor along with a reminder.

She wrote, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you.”

Sharing some secrets of their successful marriage, she went on to add, “You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”. To many more years of us.”

She also shared a picture from their simple Sikh wedding ceremony and captioned it “gratitude.” The couple can be seen bowing their heads to seek blessings of the almighty on their wedding day. Shahid’s actor father Pankaj Kapur can also be seen in the picture.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Gurugram. The two are now parents to three-year-old daughter Misha and one-year-old son Zain.

Talking about their relationship, Shahid had said during his appearance on radio show No Filter Neha, “We can fight about everything and anything. We have very strong and different point of views. For the kind of person I am, I am very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with but when I look at the bigger picture, I know she is really good for me. And I am guessing I am also good for her. We always tend to tell each other the part that we are not seeing ourselves.”

