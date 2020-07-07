On Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s 5th wedding anniversary, revisiting their cute love story with 10 romantic pics

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are celebrating five years of togetherness this Tuesday. The couple tied to knot in 2015 and are parents to two adorable kids--daughter Misha and son Zain.

They maybe one of India’s cutest couples but did you know their love story is also quite filmy. The two were introduced by their parents and what followed was no less than a romantic fairytale. Mira is 14 years younger than Shahid and was in her early 20s when they met, something even Shahid was concerned about.

“I’m still falling in love with her….a bit more every day. The first time we met, we spoke for seven hours. We were at a friends’ farmhouse in Delhi. We went for a walk outside and the sun was setting behind her. I realised her eyes were not dark. They had a hazel tinge. That moment, I felt shayad main iss ladki se shaadi kar sakta hoon (I felt I could marry this girl). But I also told myself, ‘What are you thinking? Bees saal ki hai besharam (she’s 20, you shameless guy),” he had said about her.

Mira met Shahid for the first time when she was just 16. When asked what it was like, she told her followers, “Just like meeting anyone for the first time. Interesting. It was actually when I was 16 and we were at a common family friends house for a concert by a sufi singer. Both our dad’s love that kind of music.”

But cupid had struck so hard, they met just three-four times before tying the knot in an intimate home wedding in Delhi. Shahid, however, knew that all was not easy for Mira post the wedding. “She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” he told Filmfare in an interview.

In another interview, Shahid admitted that their fights can last weeks. “I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It’s once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like fifteen days. You know it [ the tension] is there, and you finally talk it out,” he told Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha.

Talking about their kids, Shahid said the birth of Misha brought them even closer. “Relationships are about experiences that you share together; that’s how you fall in love. For me and Mira, Misha was our first project together. We felt a sense of togetherness and companionship,” Shahid had said at the India Today Woman Summit 2017.

