Home / Bollywood / Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor is not a chocolate boy, calls his Complan ad a real throwback

Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor is not a chocolate boy, calls his Complan ad a real throwback

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput thinks a real throwback story about her husband would be his appearance in a Complan ad.

bollywood Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayesha Takia and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the Complan ad.
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has replied to one of his fanpages which shared a collage of the actor’s throwback pictures. She shared a fan’s post on her Instagram Stories along with an idea for an epic throwback.

She wrote alongside the collage, “If you want a real throwback, check out the Complan ad #Complanboy #notachocolateboy.” Shahid had featured in a Complan ad along with actor Ayesha Takia when he was a child.

Hindustantimes

Mira often shares Shahid’s throwback pictures and once shared one of his forgotten posters in retaliation to his video where he teased her by calling her ‘sexy’. She shared an old picture of his on Instagram and captioned it, “Revenge is sweet.” Shahid is seen as a teenager in the poster that also features actors Vatsal Sheth and Rohan Dey.

Hindustantimes

Mira is often asked about her and Shahid’s 14-year age difference but the 25-year-old has taken it in her stride. Talking about moving to Mumbai after marriage, she had told Vogue in an interview, “I really didn’t think about it as so many challenges to overcome. The change from Delhi to Mumbai was actually a very pleasant one. I love South Bombay! In fact, we celebrated our anniversary with a meal at The Table in Colaba.”

Talking about the change in her lifestyle, Mira had said, “I’ve also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here… The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot. He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are all set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this week. The two are parents to three-year-old daughter Misha and one-year-old son Zain.

