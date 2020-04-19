e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Mira Rajput takes revenge on Shahid Kapoor for calling her sexy, see pic

Mira Rajput takes revenge on Shahid Kapoor for calling her sexy, see pic

Mira Rajput sure knows that revenge is a dish best serve cold. After Shahid Kapoor called her ‘sexy’ on social media, she shared a photoshopped poster featuring him.

bollywood Updated: Apr 19, 2020 13:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been staying home in Mumbai through the pandemic lockdown.
Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have been staying home through the entire coronavirus lockdown period. Looks like they are also enjoying their time at home. After Shahid Kapoor shared a video where e is teasing his wife calling her ‘sexy’, she shared a photoshopped poster featuring him.

“Revenge is sweet,” the star wife wrote as she shared a poster featuring actors who made it big with their very first film. Shahid is seen as a teenager in the poster that also features actors Rohan Dey and Vatsal Sheth. It seems Mira aims to embarrass Shahid with a throwback photo but his fans only ended up lavishing love on it.

 

View this post on Instagram

Revenge is sweet 🍦

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Earlier on Sunday, Shahid shared a loved-up photo with Mira. Sharing it, Shahid wrote nothing but fans of the couple made up for it. A user said “happiness” while another said “Kabir with real life Preeti”. Another user wrote “Couple goals” while another joked “sometimes, she looks like Amrita Rao”. In the picture, Shahid sits on a chair, casually dressed in a T-shirt while Mira is wearing a white kurta, as she leans over. Mira looks fresh as a daisy.

 

Both Shahid and Mira have also been sharing some fun videos and posts through the lockdown. On Saturday, he posted a video where he calls her ‘sexy sexy’. Sharing it, he wrote: “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine.”

The clip showed the couple glued to their respective mobile phones (time being around 10:30 pm). Shahid then began to record a video and teased her saying, “Aye sexy sexy”. She gave him an angry look and then reacted to the post, “Revenge is in the mail.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur’s pics as they paint flowers on their balcony wall. See photos

Some time back, she had shared pictures of pancakes made by Shahid. “Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes.” She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website.

Mira captioned: “Success. I’m glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes.” Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made. He wrote: “She actually ate it.”

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son’s desire.

(With IANS inputs)

